Laura Nuttall - a 22-year-old working through a bucket list of ambitions - has inspired lots of people with her story.

She has terminal brain cancer and hit the headlines last week when she ticked "graduate" off her list.

And after the Lionesses surprised her with a special video message last week, the team had one more treat up their shirt sleeves.

They fixed it for Laura and her mum Nicola to bag two coveted seats for the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

This is how their night went...