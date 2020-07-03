Young rapper Tays, who is from Manchester, says iconic moments in BBC Radio 1Xtra's history are an inspiration for him as a young artist.

He says the Fire In The Booth sessions by fellow Mancunians Bugzy Malone and Aitch made him believe it was possible to make it big.

"It makes you feel like it's possible, because when you're young you don't get to think you'll achieve that kind of stuff," the 19-year-old says.

Interview by Sam Harris, video by Ellie Cleverley

