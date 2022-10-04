When Russia launched its war against Ukraine, universities were among many institutions that were forced to abandon their day-to-day schedules.

Medical students from Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city and one of those worst-hit by the invasion, have come to Cambridge to continue their training.

Launched in partnership between both cities' universities, the seven-week programme means the young medics can learn essential skills in person.

Anna and Vilena, who had to stop all practical training in Ukraine when the war started, spoke to BBC Newsbeat about the scheme.

Anna, who wants to take her new skills back home and help the country’s health service, said: "We have to hope for the better."

Produced by Ellie Cleverley and Megan Lawton, BBC Newsbeat