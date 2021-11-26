Ava White: Sister Mia speaks about losing her sister
Ava White's sister has spoken for the first time about her murder.
Mia White described the moment she found out her 12-year-old had been fatally stabbed by a teenage boy.
It later emerged Ava had been killed in a row over a Snapchat video.
Mia now hopes to launch a campaign to discourage youngsters from carrying knives.
Reporter: Rachel Stonehouse
