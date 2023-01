We've all been there - sending a message you probably shouldn't have after one drink too many.

That's what happened to Rachel Chinouriri. And the person she was sending the message to was Lewis Capaldi.

Yes, that one. Up-and-coming singer Rachel video sent the Scottish star a video, recorded in the back of a car, asking to join his next tour.

Luckily for her, she's since been invited to join him at stadiums around Europe as his support act.