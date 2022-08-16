Claudia Van-Nimwegen struggled in school and was in a bad place as a teenager.

After she tried to take her own life, she was given mental health treatment. This eventually led to a diagnosis of autism, at age 19.

Claudia is 25 now and works as a teacher and mentor, guiding neuro-divergent pupils through their schooling and helping them to feel accepted.

She uses her past experiences to teach the younger generation how to be themselves and provide them with opportunities.