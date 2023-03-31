Teddy is a trans man who's been performing in musical theatre since he was four.

Currently in a touring production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Teddy's also taking testosterone to help him transition.

One of the effects of the treatment - which is given to people diagnosed with gender dysphoria - is a deeper voice.

That can be a worry if you depend on your voice to make a living.

But Teddy, who's been documenting the changes, says he wants to show that the treatment won't necessarily mean you'll lose your ability to sing.

The NHS has more information about gender dysphoria.

Video by Charlotte Simpson and Asad Awais