Aitch swapped spitting bars for jumping out of planes as he completed a skydive over the weekend.

The rapper agreed to let BBC Newsbeat come along to Salisbury, where he made the 15,000ft descent with his dad Mike and manager Via Culpan.

Aitch said the jump was inspired by his sister Gracie, who's the subject of one of his songs and features in his latest video.

The 13-year-old has Down's Syndrome, and her big brother's daredevil feat was in aid of a charity supporting people with the condition.

Video journalist: Charlotte Simpson