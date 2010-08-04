Video

London Zoo is introducing a new male to its group of gorillas.

They have been without a troop leader since the last male died in March, but keepers say the introduction of Kesho - from Dublin Zoo - is a tricky operation.

A new baby is expected in a couple of months, but there is a risk that the new male could kill the baby.

David Field, director of the Zoological Society of London, explains why a they need a new male to join the group.