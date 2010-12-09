Video

A privately developed spacecraft has made a successful first test flight, launching a capsule into orbit and returning it to earth.

The Dragon ship launched on board a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canveral on Wednesday.

The capsule separated from the rocket about 10 minutes later, completing several manoeuvres before being brought back to splash down in the Pacific.

Dragon and Falcon 9 are both products of California's SpaceX company.

Damon Embling reports.