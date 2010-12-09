View from the Falcon 9 rocket as it reaches orbit
Dragon private spacecraft's successful test flight

A privately developed spacecraft has made a successful first test flight, launching a capsule into orbit and returning it to earth.

The Dragon ship launched on board a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canveral on Wednesday.

The capsule separated from the rocket about 10 minutes later, completing several manoeuvres before being brought back to splash down in the Pacific.

Dragon and Falcon 9 are both products of California's SpaceX company.

Damon Embling reports.

  • 09 Dec 2010