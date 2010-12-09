Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dragon private spacecraft's successful test flight
A privately developed spacecraft has made a successful first test flight, launching a capsule into orbit and returning it to earth.
The Dragon ship launched on board a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canveral on Wednesday.
The capsule separated from the rocket about 10 minutes later, completing several manoeuvres before being brought back to splash down in the Pacific.
Dragon and Falcon 9 are both products of California's SpaceX company.
Damon Embling reports.
-
09 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-11955568/dragon-private-spacecraft-s-successful-test-flightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window