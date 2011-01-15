Video

A Minneapolis astronomy professor has suggested that the zodiac system, based on "2,000-year-old information", is all wrong.

Parke Kunkle said the Earth's wobbly orbit means it is no longer aligned to the stars in the same way as when the signs of the zodiac were first conceived.

Professor Kunkle's explanation has become an internet sensation with people panicking on social network sites about what the changes mean for their star sign.

Shelley Ackerman, spokeswoman for American Federation of Astrologers, has been inundated with emails from concerned clients, but she advises them not to over-react.