Video

Since man first walked on the moon just over 40 years ago, getting humans to Mars has been the next big dream of space exploration.

Now European scientists are hoping to bring it closer to reality. They have been testing out new technology that could one day help astronauts survive the tough conditions they would face on the Red Planet.

Professor Gernot Groemer from the Austrian Space Forum explains why the team has decided to head to Rio Tinto in Spain to do this.