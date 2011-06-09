Spitting chimp 'replays' fable

Video

Chimps have "replayed" an ancient fable, a team reports in the journal Plos One.

In Aesop's 2,000-year-old tale, a crow uses stones to raise the water level in a pitcher to reach the liquid so it can quench its thirst.

But when given a similar set-up, chimps were able to attain an out-of-reach, floating peanut by taking water from a dispenser and spitting it into a vertical tube.

Footage courtesy of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology