New images of falling satellite

Nasa's UARS climate satellite is tumbling back to Earth and is due to re-enter the atmosphere on Friday.

Engineer Thierry Legault used a specialist camera to shoot these pictures of the satellite as it passed over northern France in the early hours of 15 September.

The 5-tonne spacecraft could land anywhere between 57 degrees north and 57 degrees south of the equator - most of the populated world.

But the US space agency says most of the satellite will break or burn up before reaching Earth.

Video courtesy of Thierry Legault.