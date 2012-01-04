Fluffy monkey
Counting creatures for London Zoo's annual stock take

Keepers at London Zoo have begun the tricky task of the annual stock take, when they count up the many weird and wonderful animals that they care for.

Once gathered, all of the data is collated so it can be shared with zoos around the world and used to assist with breeding programmes.

Graham Satchell reports.

