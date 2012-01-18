Tony Livesey in the Lovell satellite
BBC presenter tries to control the Lovell telescope

BBC presenter Tony Livesey tried his hand at controlling the Lovell telescope at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire.

The 90m high, 76m diameter dish makes an almighty noise as it searches the skies.

  • 18 Jan 2012
