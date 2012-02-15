Video

The endangered snow leopard is thriving in a national park in Bhutan, video footage released the country's government and the World Wide Fund for Nature suggests.

Over 10,000 images of the elusive animals were caught by four cameras placed in Wangchuck Centennial Park as part of a survey last October and November.

Nazir Foead, conservation director for the WWF, said the snow leopard faces a number of dangers in Bhutan.