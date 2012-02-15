Snow leopard
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hidden cameras show rare snow leopards 'thriving'

The endangered snow leopard is thriving in a national park in Bhutan, video footage released the country's government and the World Wide Fund for Nature suggests.

Over 10,000 images of the elusive animals were caught by four cameras placed in Wangchuck Centennial Park as part of a survey last October and November.

Nazir Foead, conservation director for the WWF, said the snow leopard faces a number of dangers in Bhutan.

  • 15 Feb 2012
Go to next video: Meet the four-legged star of The Artist