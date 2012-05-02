Media player
Scientists excited about mission to Jupiter and its icy moons
The European Space Agency is to mount a billion-euro mission to Jupiter and its icy moons.
The probe, called Juice, would be built in time for a launch in 2022, although it would be a further eight years before it reached the Jovian system.
Professor Andrew Coates of Mullard Space Science Laboratory and Professor Michele Dougherty of Imperial College London spoke to BBC News about the importance of the mission and their favourite moons.
02 May 2012
