Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Guam battles to control brown tree snake invasion
The tiny US territory of Guam, which is in the western Pacific, looks every bit an island paradise.
But an infestation of brown tree snakes has given it the unfortunate nickname of ''snake island''.
The locals have had enough, and they're fighting to evict the serpents from their shores.
The BBC's Rebecca Morelle reports.
-
09 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-18008316/guam-battles-to-control-brown-tree-snake-invasionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window