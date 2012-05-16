The movement that led to the formation of the Wildlife Trusts is 100 years old.

Banker and naturalist Charles Rothschild founded the Society for the Promotion of Nature Reserves on May 16th 2012.

It would eventually become an organisation that now manages 2,300 reserves.

Here, the Wildlife Trusts' chief executive Stephanie Hilborne tells the BBC's Daniel Boettcher about how Rothchild's ideas helped move the focus from just saving species to protecting the habitats in which they live.