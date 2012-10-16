Felix Baumgartner's jump
Video

How did Felix Baumgartner's heart cope in record jump?

When skydiver Felix Baumgartner jumped 24 miles to earth, breaking the sound barrier, his heart rate was closely monitored.

British company Equivital provided the equipment that checked the skydiver's vital signs, as he plunged to earth.

Chief executive Anmol Sood explained some of the early results to BBC Breakfast.

  • 16 Oct 2012
