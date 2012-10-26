Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Autumn colour: The science of nature's spectacle
This year was recently described as having the strangest weather on record in the UK, from droughts to a dull and rain-sodden summer.
But there could be a ray of light at the end of the murky tunnel.
The Forestry Commission says the elements have conspired to give us a particularly spectacular display of autumn colour.
Here, Raef Johnson from the National Arboretum in Westonbirt, Gloucestershire, explains how different species of tree put on their seasonal show.
Video journalist: John Galliver
-
26 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-20083813/autumn-colour-the-science-of-nature-s-spectacleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window