How ash dieback is affecting business

Video

Europe's leading experts on ash dieback disease are warning that at least 95% of Britain's ash woodland will eventually fall victim to the fungal infection.

Scientists in Denmark - who have been studying the disease since it was first discovered in the country 10 years ago - say there is no known way to stop the spread.

But they say the few remaining ash trees - which appear to show natural immunity - could hold the key to replacing the millions which are likely to be lost.

The BBC's rural affairs correspondent Jeremy Cooke visited Denmark and spoke to private forester Anders Grube from the Soro Forest District about the impact of ash dieback disease on business.