Sir Ranulph Fiennes is preparing to set sail for his latest challenge 'The Coldest Winter'.

The expedition will see the explorer lead a group of five others across Antarctica in the near permanent darkness with temperatures dropping to -80C.

Over six months the team will travel across some of the most inhospitable terrain, to achieve a feat no other human has managed.

Their ice breaker vessel, the SA Agulhus, is carrying tonnes of equipment for the journey, including three industrial sledges to drag three adapted shipping containers.

Matthew Price has been aboard following the preparations.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes 'coldest journey' begins