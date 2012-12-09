Media player
Sir Patrick Moore made astronomy accessible to everyone
A space scientist has paid tribute to the British astronomer and broadcaster Sir Patrick Moore who has died, aged 89.
Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock said she was first inspired to "look at the night sky" because of Sir Patrick Moore's unparalleled passion for the subject.
Speaking on the BBC News Channel she said "he made astronomy accessible to everyone".
09 Dec 2012
