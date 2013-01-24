Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dolphin rescue caught on underwater camera
An underwater camera has captured the moment a dolphin that became entangled in a fishing line was freed by a diver in Hawaii.
Martina Wing, who filmed the footage, said that the dolphin seemed to "communicate" with the diver to ask for help.
Pallab Ghosh reports.
Pictures courtesy of Martina Wing, Ocean Wings Hawaii, Inc.
-
24 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window