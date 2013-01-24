A trapped dolphin is cut free by a diver
Dolphin rescue caught on underwater camera

An underwater camera has captured the moment a dolphin that became entangled in a fishing line was freed by a diver in Hawaii.

Martina Wing, who filmed the footage, said that the dolphin seemed to "communicate" with the diver to ask for help.

Pallab Ghosh reports.

Pictures courtesy of Martina Wing, Ocean Wings Hawaii, Inc.

