The hidden micro-plastics in Britain's seas

We have known for a while that plastic debris floating in our oceans, particularly in the circling currents of the Pacific, is a threat to wildlife, but what is less known is that the waters around Britain contain tiny fragments of plastic pollution which are invisible to the naked eye.

These fragments have been found in the guts of 10 species of fish in the English Channel, raising concerns about the possible effects on the animals themselves and on the marine food chain.

Marine pollution expert, Dr Simon Boxall, who is based at the National Oceanography Centre, and Newsnight's Susan Watts took a boat trip to trawl for plastics in the water near Southampton.

