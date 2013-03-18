Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Planck probes ancient light
Scientists are about to release new pictures of the "oldest light" in the Universe compiled by Europe's Planck satellite. The images will give us unprecedented insights into the origins and evolution of the cosmos.
Prof Bruce Partridge of Haverford College, Philadelphia, is a Planck scientist in the US. He talks to our correspondent Jonathan Amos about the importance of the Cosmic Microwave Background radiation.
-
18 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window