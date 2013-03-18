CMB temperature fluctuations
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Planck probes ancient light

Scientists are about to release new pictures of the "oldest light" in the Universe compiled by Europe's Planck satellite. The images will give us unprecedented insights into the origins and evolution of the cosmos.

Prof Bruce Partridge of Haverford College, Philadelphia, is a Planck scientist in the US. He talks to our correspondent Jonathan Amos about the importance of the Cosmic Microwave Background radiation.

  • 18 Mar 2013