New home for orphaned polar bear
A tiny polar bear has found a new temporary home at a zoo in Anchorage, Alaska, after its mother was shot by a hunter who did not realise she had a cub.
US wildlife authorities say that the cub, named Kali, will be sent to the Buffalo Zoo later in the spring to live alongside another bear.
Footage courtesy John Gomes / Alaska Zoo
31 Mar 2013
