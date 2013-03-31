Polar bear
New home for orphaned polar bear

A tiny polar bear has found a new temporary home at a zoo in Anchorage, Alaska, after its mother was shot by a hunter who did not realise she had a cub.

US wildlife authorities say that the cub, named Kali, will be sent to the Buffalo Zoo later in the spring to live alongside another bear.

Footage courtesy John Gomes / Alaska Zoo

