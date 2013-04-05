Brain scan
Brain scans can 'read our dreams'

Japanese scientists are claiming they have found a way to read people's dreams.

Using brain scans, the researchers say they can decode dreams with a high degree of accuracy.

The study is published in the journal Science. Rebecca Morelle reports on its findings.

