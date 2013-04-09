Media player
Atlantic turbulence 'to become more frequent'
Scientists studying climate change are predicting that flights across the North Atlantic could run into more turbulence in the future.
Researchers at Reading University said they expect the speed and instability of winds at high altitude to increase turbulence by between 10 and 40% by 2050.
Dr Paul Williams told BBC News that it could lead to more expensive journeys, as pilots try to avoid the worst affected areas.
09 Apr 2013
