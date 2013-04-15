Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant African land snails: 'No solution' on their advance
One of the world's largest species of snail has descended on Florida.
The giant African land snail is considered one of the most destructive invasive species, feeding on more than 500 types of plant.
They can also eat through plaster walls, providing the calcium content needed for their shells.
Jon Ablett, curator of Mollusca at the Natural History Museum, says there is "no clear answer" on how to stop their expansion.
-
15 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-22158814/giant-african-land-snails-no-solution-on-their-advanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window