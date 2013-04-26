Bee campaigners march on Parliament

Beekeepers and demonstrators march on Parliament
Environmental campaigners think that a commonly used pesticide, which creates havoc with bees' sense of direction, is to blame for declining numbers.

Campaigners have marched on Parliament ahead of a key vote to ban the chemical in the European Commission next week.

Jeremy Cooke reports.

