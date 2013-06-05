Media player
'Coronation meadows' plan aims to revive wildflower sites
Sixty "Coronation meadows" have been identified across the UK as part of a Coronation anniversary campaign to restore threatened wildflower meadows.
These habitats have decreased by 97% in the UK since the 1930s.
The project, led by the Prince of Wales and three wildlife and livestock organisations, will take seed and green hay from these designated meadows to recreate new ones.
Trevor Dines of Plantlife and Stephen Davis of the Wiltshire Wildlife Trust have been speaking to BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood about the scheme.
05 Jun 2013
