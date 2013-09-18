Video

Politicians who reject scientific advice should have to explain their actions - according to Professor Brian Cox.

The TV scientist believes that in order for the public to get clear facts on issues such as GM crops, drug policy and climate change, politicians must be more transparent.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon, he said: "If politicians go against the scientific advice - which they have a right do to - I want them to explain why. I don't want to make things up."

Professor Brian Cox's new three part series, Science Britannica, begins Wednesday 18th September at 9pm.