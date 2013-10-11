Elephants and humans have 'unique bond'

Researchers from the University of St Andrews have found that African elephants seem to have an instinctive understanding of what it means when a human points to something.

Commenting on this new research, Rachel Melling, an animal keeper from Knowsley Safari Park said African elephants were "highly intelligent".

The new findings could help explain how humans form such close bonds with these huge, powerful animals.

In this clip, Ms Melling describes the connection she feels with the elephants she works with and how they "respond to body language".

Video journalist: Victoria Gill