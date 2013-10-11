Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
White dwarf star eats water-rich asteroid
Astronomers have detected the tell-tale signs of a shattered asteroid being eaten by a dead star, or white dwarf.
The Hubble telescope spotted the event some 150 light-years from Earth.
The researchers tell Science Magazine that the chemical signatures in the star's atmosphere indicate the asteroid must contain a lot of water.
Dr Jay Farihi, from the Cambridge Institute of Astronomy, explained the new findings to Jon Stewart on the BBC's Science In Action programme.
-
11 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window