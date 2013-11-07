Media player
Video
Olympic torch arrives at International Space Station
A Soyuz rocket carrying the Sochi 2014 Olympic torch has arrived at the International Space Station, as part of the Russian lead-up to the Games.
On Saturday two Russian cosmonauts already on the space station, Oleg Kotov and Sergei Ryazansky, will take the torch outside on a historic spacewalk.
The Olympic torch has been carried into space twice before - in 1996 and 2000 - but it has never left a spaceship.
Daniel Sandford reports from Baikonur.
07 Nov 2013
