Household noises giving cats 'seizures' - vets warn
The sound of someone hammering, a newspaper rustling and a can opening may be annoying to humans.
But vets warn that some cats can get so upset by these and other household noises that they suffer seizures as a result.
Vet Mark Lowrie, from the Davies Veterinary Specialists, is investigating the seizures and has urged owners to come forward with cases.
He told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "Usually they're fairly benign and not really something that would cause death... but that doesn't stop it being a very upsetting event."
02 Dec 2013
