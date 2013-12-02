Video

The sound of someone hammering, a newspaper rustling and a can opening may be annoying to humans.

But vets warn that some cats can get so upset by these and other household noises that they suffer seizures as a result.

Vet Mark Lowrie, from the Davies Veterinary Specialists, is investigating the seizures and has urged owners to come forward with cases.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "Usually they're fairly benign and not really something that would cause death... but that doesn't stop it being a very upsetting event."