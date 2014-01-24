Inside a model of the ISS science lab
International space station training lab on Earth

British astronaut Tim Peake is training for his his first mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2015.

At the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, Major Tim showed BBC science correspondent Pallab Ghosh around an Earth-bound copy of Columbus, the science laboratory of the ISS.

