Yao Ming joins campaign against illegal wildlife trade
Retired Chinese basketball star Yao Ming has been a leading voice in the campaign to end poaching.
His participation in the effort is significant, as China remains a top consumer of illegal ivory.
The BBC's John Sudworth sat down with him to discuss the issue.
14 Feb 2014
