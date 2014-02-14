Yao Ming in a room full of elephant husks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yao Ming joins campaign against illegal wildlife trade

Retired Chinese basketball star Yao Ming has been a leading voice in the campaign to end poaching.

His participation in the effort is significant, as China remains a top consumer of illegal ivory.

The BBC's John Sudworth sat down with him to discuss the issue.

  • 14 Feb 2014
Go to next video: Bid to save Kenya's elephants