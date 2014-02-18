Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is the Higgs boson?
Nobel Prize-winning scientist Professor Peter Higgs explains the theory that changed the face of physics.
You can hear the full interview with Peter Higgs on BBC Radio 4's The Life Scientific: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b03vdx7m
-
18 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window