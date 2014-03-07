Cowboy Craig
Trick roping - the physics of cowboys

The spectacular lasso tricks performed by cowboys and Mexican charros can be described by maths formulas, according to scientists at the American Physical Society meeting in Denver, Colorado.

In this demonstration, "Cowboy Craig" Ingram, a champion trick roper, performs a classic routine at the History Colorado Center.

