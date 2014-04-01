Animal lab cuts 'pose threat to human health'
Cuts to animal health surveillance mean Britain is at a much greater risk of outbreaks of devastating diseases such as "mad cow disease", experts say.
The Royal College of Pathologists (RCP) says human health could be at risk.
The RCP is calling for an urgent review of plans to cut the number of animal health surveillance laboratories in England and Wales from 14 to seven.
Claire Marshall reports.
