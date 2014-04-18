Media player
'Most Earth-like planet yet' spotted by Kepler
The most Earth-like planet yet has been discovered, scientists report in the journal Science.
The rocky planet, dubbed Kepler 186f, is close to the size of Earth.
At about 10% bigger scientists say it may well have liquid water - a key ingredient for life - on its surface.
Tim Allman reports.
18 Apr 2014
