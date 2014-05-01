Laki eruption effects felt far and wide

Video

The UK Met Office aims to deliver its modelling study in June on the consequences of a repeat of the 1783 Laki eruption in Iceland, which caused widespread disruption and death across Europe.

Science journalists Alex Witze and Jeff Kanipe have just published an account of the historic event in their book, Island On Fire - The Extraordinary Story Of Laki, The Volcano That Turned 18th Century Europe Dark.

They were speaking to our correspondent Jonathan Amos at the 2014 European Geosciences Union General Assembly in Vienna.