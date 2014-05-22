Crane chick and adult at Slimbridge
Crane chicks hatched after special breeding programme

Four-hundred years after they were wiped out in the UK, a special breeding programme has just seen its first two crane chicks hatched.

Staff at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Centre in Slimbridge, Gloucestershire, hand-reared 76 birds after eggs were brought back from Germany.

It is hoped the chicks will mean a return of the birds in large numbers, as John Maguire reports.

