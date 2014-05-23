Media player
Immune children aid malaria vaccine development
A group of children in Tanzania who are naturally immune to malaria are helping scientists to develop a new vaccine.
US researchers have found that they produce an antibody that attacks the malaria-causing parasite at a key stage in its life-cycle.
Rebecca Morelle reports.
23 May 2014
