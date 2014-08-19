Between 2010 and 2013 Africa lost an average of 7% of its entire elephant population each year
Africa's elephant population reaches tipping point

A new study suggests the number of Africa's elephants has declined to a critical point.

It says around 35,000 elephants are killed for their ivory each year, and that if the rate of poaching does not slow down, the species could be wiped out in a century.

The demand for ivory products in Asia is blamed for fuelling the problem.

Rebecca Morelle reports.

