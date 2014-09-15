BBC News

Tough landing site for Philae robot

Europe's Rosetta mission, which aims to land on a comet later this year, has identified what it thinks is the safest place to touch down.

Scientists and engineers have spent weeks studying the 4km-wide "ice mountain" known as 67P, looking for a location they can place a small robot.

They have chosen what they hope is a relatively smooth region on the smaller of the comet's two lobes.

The project manager on the Philae landing robot explained how the decision was made to our correspondent Jonathan Amos.

