Tough landing site for Philae robot
Europe's Rosetta mission, which aims to land on a comet later this year, has identified what it thinks is the safest place to touch down.
Scientists and engineers have spent weeks studying the 4km-wide "ice mountain" known as 67P, looking for a location they can place a small robot.
They have chosen what they hope is a relatively smooth region on the smaller of the comet's two lobes.
The project manager on the Philae landing robot explained how the decision was made to our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
